Stranger Things 4 Metal Mayhem Leads to Metallica, Joseph Quinn Duet

Stranger Things 4 breakout star Joseph Quinn presumably reached the final leg of his Eddie Munson journey by meeting legendary rock icons Metallica. Netflix released the video of the actor's visit to the band at Lollapalooza. When Quinn initially makes contact, lead singer James Hetfield tells him, "You're taller than on the TV." We're then treated quick montage of Munson during the fourth season.

After Quinn asks, Hetfield reveals he's been a fan of the Duffer Bros-created series since season one. "I've been a fan since season one, my kids and I. It's been a bonding experience for us." The singer then compliments the actor for doing the song "Master of Puppets" justice during his season finale last stand in the Upside Down in the episode "The Piggyback". The clip cuts to Quinn's sequence on top of Eddie's trailer. Drummer Lars Ulrich then asks him if he wants to jam.

Ulrich leads up on a four-count before both Hetfield and Quinn start shredding alongside Kirk Hammett, only performing the intro before stopping. Bassist Robert Trujillo then presents Quinn with a guitar like the one used on the Stranger Things as he accepts like one would a sword, but not before every band member autographs it. We then see Metallica's performance at the festival that also highlights Quinn's Munson in his defining scene from Stranger Things on the giant screens of "Master of Puppets," and no, Quinn wasn't physically there performing live. The actor did pose with a guitar & Hetfield delivered the horns.

There's no question the power and significance of Stranger Things since it already bolstered Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and star Sadie Sink in volume one, but volume two's use of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Quinn clearly took it to another level given his character's ultimate sacrifice.