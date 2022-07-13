Stranger Things 4 "Master of Puppets" Use Pulls Strings for Yousician

The Netflix series Stranger Things managed to not only provide renewed interest in Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", but also Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Aside from the renewed chart topping success, Yousician, the music education platform with an installed base of more than 20 million users globally, is also seeing a surge of those wanting to shred like Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson did in the Upside Down during the season four finale "The Piggyback". The band also posted a TikTok video of themselves in a "duet" side-by-side with the clip from Stranger Things. According to Yousician, play of "Master of Puppets" increased by more than 100 percent within the Metallica x Yousician course.

Yousician's Partnership with Metallica

Yousician introduced Metallica x Yousician, a brand-new collaboration with Metallica featuring three beginner-friendly courses in June 2022. Metallica x Yousician delivers an exclusive music learning experience in which guitarists learn to play the Metallica songs they love with the multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. With exclusive tips from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Metallica fans can discover how to play their favorite riffs, dive into the rhythm and leads, and get behind-the-scenes stories about the band's musical journey. Yousician's patented AI technology provides players with real-time feedback as they learn all of Metallica's classics.

Those who sign up for the Metallica x Yousician course will have access to learn ten of their greatest hits including "Enter Sandman", "Nothing Else Matters", "One", "Fade to Black", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", "The Unforgiven", "Battery", "Mama Said", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", and the aforementioned "Master of Puppets". The course also includes interviews with Hetfield, Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo. Yousician, which is available on the iOS and Android platforms, offers lessons in guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, and singing for an annual subscription. For more information, you can go here.