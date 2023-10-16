Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: millie bobby brown, netflix, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Ready for "Thank You and Goodbye"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on being ready to say goodbye to Netflix series and travel down new creative roads.

When it comes to Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 (like with most productions right now), it's pretty much a "good news/bad news" situation. On the good news side, the WGA and AMPTP reached an agreement on a new three-year deal that has the show's writers' room back in action. On the bad news side, things are not currently going well between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP (get back to the table, studios & streamers!), so we're all still in the dark as to when those scripts will start coming to life in front of the cameras. But one person who seems more than ready to say goodbye to Hawkins and move onto other artistic shores is series star Millie Bobby Brown, who shared some thoughts on the final season & the streaming series overall in a recent interview. "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.' 'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about. So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye,'" Brown shared in a conversation with Glamour. Crediting the series for giving her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor," Brown doesn't seem interested in getting caught up mourning the show's end, adding, "When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people."

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

