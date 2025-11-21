Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Spinoff "Moving Forward"; Netflix "Excited": Duffers

Matt and Ross Duffer had great news to share about the Stranger Things spinoff in development, Netflix's reaction to the concept, and more.

Article Summary The Stranger Things spinoff is officially moving forward, with Netflix "excited" about the new concept.

The Duffer Brothers promise the spinoff will be unique, set in the same universe but with a fresh, different tone.

Finn Wolfhard once guessed the premise, but the actual storyline remains closely guarded by the creators.

The Duffers will stay deeply involved in all Stranger Things projects to ensure quality and fan satisfaction.

"Like David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks.' Sort of an anthology and different tones, but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don't even talk about Hawkins. Don't have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I'm sure they do, and I'm sure it will happen, but there's nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there's one in Russia. Where else could they be?" That was how Finn Wolfhard envisioned a spinoff from Netflix and Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things playing out, which he shared during an interview with Variety in August. Now, the Duffer brothers are offering a pretty significant update on where things stand.

"We are moving forward with it. Netflix, they finally know what it is. We held it. They were so frustrated. We just would not tell them. Finn [Wolfhard] guessed what it was. So he was the only one who knew, Matt Duffer revealed during a conversation with Deadline Hollywood. Ross Duffer offered, "I think he might have forgotten, though, honestly, because last time he brought it up, I was like, 'That's not what it is.' Maybe he was just being coy. I don't know." Matt added, "No, that's the funny thing, because everyone freaked out that he had revealed what the spin off was. I think he forgot. I actually need to talk to him about it, but anyway, now everybody at Netflix knows. They're very excited behind it there. I'm really excited about the team we've assembled that I can't talk about without potentially getting into trouble, but we'll put out more information soon. We're trying to get it to go pretty quickly. So hopefully it's gonna happen soon."

Though they're moving on to Paramount, the Duffer brothers made it clear that they will be actively involved with the spinoff and that it's important that it does right by the original series and the fans. "The spinoff idea is something that Ross and I came up with that we're extremely excited about. It's quite different, though, than Stranger Things. So I think the key is that it's coming from a place of passion, whether it's from us or from somebody else. It's not an assignment. It's not forced like that. You've just seen that too many times," Matt Duffer shared. "The market, it's diminishing returns at a certain point. You want it to feel special when it comes out. I want, if something's coming out with a Stranger Things title on it, it's good, it's quality. So Ross and I are going to remain very, very involved, even though we're going to be at Paramount. In fact, we're busy working on the spin off idea right now."

If the franchise grows to become its own universe, fans can expect the Duffer Brothers to be there every step of the way. "We want to be intentional and very careful in terms of how we expand, in that we're not doing anything for the sake of doing it, for the sake of putting more Stranger Things out into the world. It has to be something that we're extremely excited about. The cartoon [Stranger Things: Tales From '85] was something that we brought to Netflix because we grew up watching The Real Ghostbusters and the Beetlejuice cartoon," Matt Duffer explained. "So we liked the idea of taking this and turning into an animated form. It's also nice because the kids can remain kids forever. So we thought that was cool to capture that sort of Saturday morning cartoon feel. The play [Stranger Things: The First Shadow] came from Steven Daldry."

