Stranger Things Star Brett Gelman Goes Pig Latin for Season 4 Talk

While there may not be a whole ton of specific details on the fourth season of The Duffer Bros.'s Stranger Things to report quite yet, the line-up of folks we have been getting updates from is pretty impressive. We had Gaten Matarazzo discussing how COVID impacted the production, followed by David Harbour checking in from set via Instagram Stories in Hopper garb for another update- and with Millie Bobby Brown making a special guest appearance. From there, Finn Wolfhard got social media buzzing after telling a fan in a Fanmio video that it was looking like Stranger Things wouldn't return until 2022- which Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos may have inadvertently confirmed by not naming the series among those "tentpoles" returning by the end of the year (while naming Cobra Kai, You, and The Witcher). Now we're hearing from Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), who finds himself promoted to series regular when the show returns. In a recent visit to Couch Surfing to speak with host Lola Ogunnaike, Gelman jokes about why "geniuses" like The Duffer Bros. all want to work with him, before getting the "Season 4" question- and offering an answer that Latin-speaking pigs would appreciate.

Here's a look at the clip from the interview where he addresses the Netflix series- and you can click here to check out the full interview- where Gelman discusses his new film Arlo the Alligator Boy and takes a fun trip down memory lane:

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

With a fourth season that finds "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.