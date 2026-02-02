Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Set for April Debut: Teaser, Images

Arriving April 23rd, here's the official teaser for EPs Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Eric Robles's Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 animated series debuts April 23rd on Netflix with a new era of Hawkins mystery.

The story takes place between Seasons 2 and 3, exploring a chilling and previously unimaginable threat.

Created by Matt & Ross Duffer and Showrunner Eric Robles, the series promises limitless animated adventures.

The teaser and fresh preview images offer a first real look at the upcoming supernatural challenges in 1985.

Fans of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's "Stranger Things" universe will get a chance to go back and relive the early days when the Duffers and Showrunner Eric Robles's Stranger Things: Tales From '85 debuts on April 23rd. Set between the second and third seasons, the animated series finds a number of familiar faces facing off with another previously unimaginable threat. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official teaser (waiting for you above) and a new set of preview images – here's a look:

"With animation, there's really no limits," Ross Duffer shared in the announcement teaser that was previously released. "Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have." Viewers can expect the animated series to "capture "the magic of Hawkins in a new way," Robles added, teasing fans to "get your flashlight, get your backpack because it's going to be amazing." Here's a look back at the preview images that were previously released:

As you can tell from the title, the animated series is set in 1985, as Hawkins finds itself dealing with much more than a brutal winter, realizing that they "must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Robles further teased that, "We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was." Ross Duffer added about the project, "When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas."

The animated series' cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve. In addition, Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are joining the Hawkins adventure.

Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

