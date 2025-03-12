Posted in: Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things: the first shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow NYC Rehearsal Images Released

Here's a look at the team during rehearsals for the upcoming Olivier Award-winning Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Article Summary Explore behind-the-scenes rehearsals for Stranger Things: The First Shadow in NYC.

Dive into the gripping storyline of 1959 Hawkins and the mysterious Creel family.

See how friendship battles darkness in Olivier Award-winning play at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

Based on an original story by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

With performances set to begin on March 28th and the production officially open beginning on April 22nd, we're getting a look at what the cast and creative team of the upcoming Olivier Award-winning Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow have going on over at the Marquis Theatre in NYC. That's right, we have a look at the official trailer for the production (above) and an image gallery spotlighting the team during rehearsals. But we kick things off with an official overview, followed by a rundown of the production's cast and more – here's a look!

Are monsters born… or made?

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux ("Stranger Things" Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye ("Shameless") as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy") as Victor Creel, Louis McCartney reprising his universally acclaimed performance as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay") as Patty Newby and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), and Ta'Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty's Mom.

In addition, the production features Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Michael Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix's "The Corps") as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence (Broadway Debut), Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson and Graham Winton (The Ferryman).

Based on an original story by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions produce, with The Duffer Brothers acting as creative producers and 21 Laps Entertainment as an associate producer.

Tickets are now on sale at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com and start at $59.75. Follow Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X. For more information, visit www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. To read more about Stranger Things: The First Shadow, visit TUDUM.com.

