Succession: The Complete Scripts Set for July & September Publication Succession: The Complete Scripts will be published by Faber and Faber in July & September in four volumes, each collecting one season.

Sad that Succession has come to an end? Worry not! You can continue to stream and rewatch the series, or you can wait a bit and then by the actual scripts of the show, which will be published by Faber & Faber in July and September.

Succession: The Complete Scripts will come in four volumes, each covering one season from the first. They will come with introductions from series creator, showrunner, and head writer Jesse Armstrong and other members of the writing team like Frank Rich. Faber and Faber are a British-based publisher that has published the scripts of plays, movies, and television series for decades. For writing students, they are the go-to for legitimate and official, approved versions of scripts to study. They have published the plays of Tom Stoppard and many playwrights and have published both the original stage and television scripts of Fleabag, Christopher Nolan's screenplays "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and other titles too numerous to mention.

Succession's scripts are particularly worth studying not only for the pithy and snarky, satirical dialogue, but also for the multiple layers and subtexts at play throughout every episode, hell, every scene. Every play on words, every put-down, every Shakespearean reference, every British slang and phrase that the writers managed to slip in without the American audience noticing. For actors, reading scripts to a show that's now a classic is a way to interpret and act out their versions and hone their skills, the chance to play these awful but human characters.

You could argue that Succession is almost a radio play. It's written by a mostly British team, after all, who grew up on theatre and BBC radio plays; they place great value on dialogue. You could close your eyes while the show is on and still understand everything going on by just listening to the dialogue and the acting. To read the scripts is different from watching or listening. The brain is able to see the moments frozen on the page and analyse not just the dialogue but the structure, the structure of each scene, each episode, each season, and then the entire series from start to finish. The scripts are a great resource for studying writing.

The first three volumes of Succession: The Complete Scripts will be published on July 23rd, and the fourth and final volume will be published on September 26th.

