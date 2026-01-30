Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: sugar

Sugar Season 2: Colin Farrell-Starrer Returns to Apple TV This Summer

New case. Same city. Returning on June 19th, Apple TV released preview images and an overview for Colin Farrell-starring Sugar Season 2.

Article Summary Colin Farrell returns as John Sugar for a new mystery in Sugar Season 2, premiering June 19 on Apple TV.

Season 2 follows Sugar as he tracks a missing boxer’s brother, unraveling a dark citywide conspiracy.

New cast members include Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and Shea Whigham.

Showrun by Sam Catlin, Sugar continues its unique neo-noir take on the private detective genre in Los Angeles.

Colin Farrell's John Sugar is back on the scene this summer. Same city, new case. Earlier today, Apple TV announced that the second season of the acclaimed neo-noir detective drama Sugar will start hitting streaming screens on Friday, June 19th (with the eight-episode season dropping single episodes weekly, every Friday through August 7). Of course, a new case brings new faces. Joining Farrell this season are Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. We're holding back on saying anything more since the streaming series was such a pleasant, jaw-dropping surprise that less is more at this point. That said, Apple TV was kind enough to drop a set of preview images spotlighting some of the new faces. In addition, we have a look at the official overview that offers more intel on Sugar's next case below.

The streaming series offers a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. The second season ushers in the return of Los Angeles' iconic private detective and film connoisseur, John Sugar (Colin Farrell), for a new case: tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what's right?

Created by Mark Protosevich, the second season of Apple TV's Sugar is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg's overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers.

