Sugar Trailer: Apple TV+, Colin Farrell Detective Series Set for April

Premiering on April 5th, here's the official trailer for Apple TV+ & Mark Protosevich's Colin Farrell-starring detective series Sugar.

Article Summary Apple TV+'s "Sugar," with Colin Farrell, premieres April 5th, showcasing a detective's missing persons case.

Plot reveals Farrell's character delving into the disappearance of a Hollywood producer's granddaughter.

The star-studded cast includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, among others.

Created by Mark Protosevich, the series boasts directors Fernando Meirelles and Adam Arkin.

We've been keeping our eye on Apple TV+ and Mark Protosevich's Colin Farrell-starring Sugar since it first hit our television radar – and now, the streaming service is offering us a look at the upcoming series. Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel – the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth some of the Siegel family's secrets – some very recent…others long-buried. Now, from that description alone? We're sold – but that's why you must watch the trailer (above) for the April-premiering series. Because – much like Farrell's character – this series vibes that it has "secrets" of its own that will elevate it above being "just another private detective story." In fact, it gets even more telling when you focus specifically on Farrell when you watch it again.

Joining Farrell for the streaming series are Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion). With a two-episode premiere set for Friday, April 5th (and the remaining six episodes dropping weekly after), here's a look at some early preview images for Apple TV+'s Sugar that were released this morning- with the official trailer also waiting for you above.

Apple TV+'s Sugar was created by Mark Protosevich, who also serves as an executive producer – alongside Farrell. In addition, Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg (Invasion) executive produce for Genre Films – with Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also executive-producing. Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes) and Adam Arkin (The Offer) directed the series, with Meirelles executive-producing and Arkin co-executive-producing.

