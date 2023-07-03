Posted in: Anime, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, teaser, warner bros. japan

Suicide Squad ISEKAI: Warner Bros. Japan, WIT Studio Announce Anime

During Anime Expo 2023, Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio confirmed production was underway on Suicide Squad ISEKAI, based on the DC characters.

The big news continues rolling out of Anime Expo 2023 with Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Ranking of Kings) announcing that production is currently underway on Suicide Squad ISEKAI, an all-new original anime series based on the characters from DC. Produced by Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, the upcoming anime series will be directed by

Eri Osada and based on screenplays by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re-Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song) – with the following promo art featuring Harley Quinn in the ISEKAI style coming to us from none other than internationally recognized manga artist, Akira Amano.

And here's a look at the preview images, announcement trailer & anime overview released to coincide with the big news:

DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators!

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara, Suicide Squad ISEKAI is animated by WIT Studio, with illustrations & character design drafts by Akira Amano, character designs by Naoto Hosoda, and music by Kenichiro Suehiro. Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, "Suicide Squad" and all related characters and elements © & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment (All rights reserved). For more info on the original anime series, make sure to check out the main website. With the anime still in production, it might be some time before it hits screens – make sure to keep checking with Bleeding Cool for updates on this and any number of other shows in development.

