Posted in: CBS, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: super bowl, Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials Preview & Here's How You Can Vote!

CBS's Super Bowl Greatest Commercials airs/streams TONIGHT! Here's our preview, with a look at how to vote LIVE for the HOF commercial.

Article Summary Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special airs tonight on CBS and streams on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/PT.

Nate Burleson and Daniela Ruah host, joined by guest stars and behind-the-scenes Super Bowl ad features.

Top 10 all-time Super Bowl commercials are counted down, with viewers choosing the Hall of Fame winner live.

East/Central viewers can vote in real-time using on-screen QR code for the most iconic commercial ever.

Sure, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will be battling it out during the NFL's Super Bowl LX this Sunday. But for us, it's all about the pop culture greatness taking place off the field. That's right, we're huge fans of the ads, trailers, previews, and more that end up hitting our screens. To celebrate some of the best and brightest commercials since the Super Bowl was televised, CBS is presenting Super Bowl Greatest Commercials. Hosted by CBS Mornings co-host and CBS Sports' The NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson, and actress Daniela Ruah, the interactive special airs TONIGHT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (for Premium plan subscribers) beginning at 8 pm ET/PT.

In addition, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier is back as a sideline contributor, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of 2026 super spots. Special guests will include three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Don Jeanes, the actor and star of the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale commercials, and more. But the best part? You will get the chance to vote LIVE to crown the most unforgettable Super Bowl commercial of all time. Here's more about tonight's special and how you can take part:

This year's special, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, raises the bar with the Hall of Fame Countdown, as Nate and Daniela curate their top 10 greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time. From iconic classics to modern favorites, they'll count down the best of the best and relive the moments that made fans laugh, cry, and talk for decades before revealing their top two picks.

Then, it's up to the viewers at home to decide which commercial will be officially inducted into the Super Bowl Commercials Hall of Fame via a LIVE online vote, with the winner joining the legendary Coca-Cola "Mean Joe Greene" commercial and Apple's "1984." To vote, viewers can scan a QR code displayed on their screen. Voting will be open for viewers in the East Coast/Central time zones (with the results to be announced at the end of the show). Here's a look at some examples of some classic big game ads:

CBS's Super Bowl Greatest Commercials is produced by 45 Live and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment, and David Karabinas and Tony Lanni are executive producers for 45 Live. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith, and Dino Shorté are the producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!