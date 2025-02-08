Posted in: ABC, FX, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Super Bowl LIX: Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary "Crossover" Continues

We've got a real-life FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/ABC's Abbott Elementary crossover happening in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

It's a golden time for television – don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Do you need proof? Look no further than the two-episode "The Greatest Moment of Television" that we're in the midst of – the crossover event between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary. But thanks to Super Bowl LIX and a whole lot of love for the Philadelphia Eagles, McElhenney shared a look at a behind-the-scenes "crossover" that's going down in New Orleans – with McElhenney posting an image of himself and Olson with Brunson and Williams.

Here's a look at McElhenney's post from earlier today, followed by a look back at a previous time when McElhenney and Brunson had a chance to discuss their love for the Eagles:

Eagles Love Brought Early Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary "Crossover"

Thanks to a Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams from November 2024, we were treated to an unofficial crossover as McElhenney and Brunson explained what it's like being displaced Eagles fans in Los Angeles. "Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course, you feel like an outsider sometimes," McElhenny shared. Brunson agreed, adding, "Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you're not from here." From there, the two covered the differences between the two cities, spotlighted what their beloved Eagles have going for them, and made sure to give the Rams their due. "I love the contrast, though. And at the end of the day," Brunson began, addressing the Philly and L.A. differences, before McElhenney finished her sentence with, "There is still no place like home."

Here's a look back at the segment from the regular season – with the second chapter in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary crossover set to hit screens this summer:

