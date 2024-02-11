Posted in: CBS, NFL, Paramount+, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: cbs, nfl, Steve Aoki, super bowl, the nfl today

Super Bowl LVIII: DJ Steve Aoki Remixes NFL on CBS Theme (VIDEO)

In honor of Super Bowl LVIII, check out this video of DJ Steve Aoki remixing the classic theme for CBS's NFL on CBS coverage.

Article Summary Super Bowl LVIII heats up with DJ Steve Aoki remixing the NFL on CBS theme.

Watch the video of Aoki's electrifying remix that's setting the Super Bowl vibe.

Aoki's remix follows-up a nostalgic 'Karate Kid/Cobra Kai' mix with Travis Barker from 2020.

William Zabka's 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: GOAT' moment is revisited with an epic remix.

At this point, if you still need to be convinced that Super Bowl LVIII – like most Super Bowls – is more about entertainment than the game, look no further than the sports institution known as NFL on CBS. Even with the occasional Taylor Swift reference, CBS's comprehensive sports coverage offers pretty straightforward "x's & o's" type coverage, and that's no different from the coverage that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have been getting. But again… this is the Super Bowl, people! Of course, renowned DJ/music producer Steve Aoki would be tapped to remix the classic theme song. Spoiler? It's really f***ing good…

Here's a look/listen to how Aoki made the classic NFL on CBS theme his own – followed by a look back to when Aoki teamed with Travis Barker for a sick "Karate Kid/Cobra Kai" remix:

During 2020's Vanessa Hudgens-hosted (and much better than we expected) MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, the Zero to Hero award was bestowed to William Zabka for his return to the pop culture icon role of Johnny Lawrence in the "Karate Kid" sequel series Cobra Kai. Channeling his inner Johnny perfectly, Zabka went with the joke that he was being called a "goat" instead of being a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and went after MTV for not having enough Def Leppard, Martha Quinn, and Remote Control on the air. On the more serious side, Zabka also thanked Ralph Macchio, and Martin Kove, the cast and creative team behind both the original film and the streaming series, and the fans for all of their hard work, dedication, and commitment towards making a quality series. But with Aoki and Barker both huge fans of the series, there was no way we were ending the night without hearing their take on "You're the Best Around"- and that **** rocks:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!