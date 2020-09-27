Supergirl: Kevin Smith Praises CW Series, Wants to Direct One More Ep

A strange mix of news this week for Supergirl star Melissa Benoist. First, there was the news that the long-running CW series will be wrapping up its run with the upcoming sixth season. But that was followed later in the week with news from Benoist that brought a ton of smiles: she gave birth to her son Huxley Robert Wood "a few weeks ago" (while sharing an image of the newborn's hand). One person who's had nothing but nice things to say not just about Benoist but also the entire Supergirl team is filmmaker and uber-geek Kevin Smith, who took to Instagram to share some special thoughts about his time on the show as well as some incredibly fun images (and a pitch to direct one more time.

Smith (who spent some time on both sides of the camera with The Flash) directed second season episodes "Supergirl Lives" and "Distant Sun," third season episode "Damage," and fourth season episode "Bunker Hill." Here's a look at Smith's full post from the weekend:

Last week, word came down that Supergirl would end its fight for truth and justice with the upcoming sixth season- with reports that the combination of production delays and the series' stead dip in ratings were the contributing factors in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is expected to start on Monday, September 28 in Vancouver, and scheduled to accommodate Benoist's time away. The writing team is working on the storylines that will comprise the series' final 20 episodes.

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"