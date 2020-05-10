Supergirl Season 5 Preview: Kara and Alex Get Some Unexpected Help

As excited as we are to see Lex (Jon Cryer) and Lena (Katie McGrath) working together during Sunday night's new episode of The CW's Supergirl, we would be remiss if we also didn't point out there's a familiar face returning to the series in "The Missing Link". As you're about to see in the preview below, The Lord of the Rings alum Sean Astin is returning to the series while also debuting on the series. Confused? It's all about "Crisis" so we understand. Astin previously portrayed Pete Andrews in an episode earlier this season, except it wasn't actually Pete Andrews. Turns out Kelly's (Azie Tesfai) army buddy was actually J'onn's (David Harewood) evil brother Malefic (Phil LaMarr) pulling a fast one with the shape-shifting. But that was before the mega-crossover changed a whole bunch of stuff, so now we have Astin playing the real Pete Andrews: a linguistics expert who knows much more about Leviathan than either Kara (Melissa Benoist) or Alex (Chyler Leigh) realized:

Supergirl season 5, episode 18 "The Missing Link": LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode, written by Dana Horgan and J. Holtham.