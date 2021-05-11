Supergirl Season 6 E07 Preview: Kara's Super Friends Face Their Fears

While the fact that it's the long-running Arrowverse series' final run is something fans of The CW's Supergirl is something that makes it all a little bittersweet, it's still been a pretty good week for the Super Friends. Last week brought the second of a two-part time travel adventure that had many wishing for a "Young Kara" series. Then, the series previewed Azie Tesfai's Kelly Olsen in her new role as Guardian ahead of the 12th episode "Blind Spots" on September 21, co-written by Tesfai and co-producer J. Holtham and directed by Arrow star David Ramsey (who also returns as John Diggle). This all leads us to this week's episode "Fear Knot," the midseason finale (with the series returning on August 24) that we're hoping finally frees Kara (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 7 "Fear Knot": DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).