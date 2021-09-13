Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Preview Finds Mr. Mxyzptlk in the Mix

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the sixth & final season of The CW's Supergirl, with this week's chapter looking to get pretty "magical"- just not necessarily in a good way for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). So we've got an unchecked Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) about to throwdown again with Kara and her superfriends- except this time, Kara's got "Mxy in the Middle"- that's right, Thomas Lennon's Mr. Mxyzptlk, who offers our heroes some important backstory intel on Nyxly. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) doesn't exactly receive a warm welcome from the folks in Newfoundland when she goes looking into her mother's background.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 "Mxy in the Middle": THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl's past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly's dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother's birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town's icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with a story by Rob Wright and a teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Meant To Be | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJA13pLJAoM)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).