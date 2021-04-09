Supergirl Season 6: Peta Sergeant Set to Offer Kara 5th Dimension Help

The creative team behind The CW's Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl promised some interesting twists and turns before the long-running Arrowverse series reaches the end of its sixth and final season- and Friday's news shows they're keeping their promise. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast in a very interesting role- especially for fans of Thomas Lennon's Mxyzptlk. Sergeant's Nyxly is a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp, wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Here's a look at what's still ahead for the sixth and final season of The CW's Supergirl:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl Season 6 Trailer (HD) Final Season (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdI5jyNXqPY)

In this sixth and final season, Supergirl will immediately be thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain will arrive in National City and test her resolve. While trying to save National City, Supergirl and her friends will confront issues of social justice — including prejudice, racism, intolerance — societal ills that Supergirl's alter-ego, Kara Danvers, will take on as a journalist. As threats mount on all sides, and new villains partner with old villains, the Superfriends find themselves in a race to amass power in their attempts to keep everyone safe. Ultimately, the Superfriends will have to examine their own use of power, and confront their own blindspots. Supergirl will learn that her real power comes from within, and that her greatest gift is inspiring others to access the same power within themselves. Our Superfriends will learn that the best way for heroes to help the world is by empowering each individual. Only then, will they be Stronger Together.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).