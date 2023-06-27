Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's Big Season 3 Finale Tease; BTS Looks

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the Season 3 finale while dropping another ten-ton tease.

With only hours to go until the season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, we already know that Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) is far from done when it comes to inflicting major pain on The Man of Steel (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch)- and it's going to involve Bizarro Superman. Ouch. Thankfully, there will be more to come after the credits roll on S03E13: "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" (directed by Gregory Smith and written by Fletcher & Helbing) – and Hoechlin sounds as excited about that as the fans are. But Hoechlin has a different perspective on things because he knows how tonight's finale ends and where things are headed with the fourth season. And in his latest Instagram post, he's reminding everyone of that…

"Tonight's episode of 'Superman & Lois' is arguably my favorite of the entire series. What this incredible team of talented people in every single department is able to do is so impressive. I count my blessings to be working with each and every single one of them. I hope you all enjoy the Season 3 finale!" Hoechlin wrote as the caption to a series of great behind-the-scenes looks at the season finale & wrap – before adding this: "I've said it before, and I'll say it again – I'm so glad the story doesn't end here. You'll understand soon enough." Hmmm… here's a look at Hoechlin's post, followed by a rundown of what we know about S03E13: "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger":

Superman & Lois S03E13: Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Now, here's a look at the trailer that was released, followed by a look at the preview images released so far (and here's Hoechlin & Tulloch talking Season 4 hopes):

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

