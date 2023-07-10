Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, james gunn, peacemaker, superman legacy, vigilante, waller

Superman, Creature Commandos, Waller, Vigilante & More Gunn Updates

To break in his new Threads account, James Gunn offered rapid-fire updates on Superman: Legacy, Creature Commandos, Waller, Vigilante & more.

We're going to have to give DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn a ton of credit. We have enough problems keeping our core social media accounts updated – and we don't have a tenth of the busy day that he has. But even in the midst of attempting to bring fans a new DCU from the ashes of what came before it, Gunn is still finding the time to hang out where all of us "cool kids" are online – but he does it the right way. How? By opening things up to the folks online to hit him up, let him know how they're doing/feeling, and drop a thought or two. And that's how we end up learning a lot about what's going on with a number of productions – like when Gunn opened up a thread on Threads. In the span of a very short period of time, Gunn got to cover a lot of topics focused on a number of projects – including Superman: Legacy, Max's Creature Commandos, Blue Beetle, and Max's Waller & Doom Patrol – and how we might be seeing a certain "vigilant" character from Max's Peacemaker before the second season hits our screens.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Gunn's Threads rapid-fire run:

Next "Blue Beetle" Trailer? "I'll try to find out when. I'm deep in 'Superman' & 'Creature Commandos."

How Excited is Gunn for "Superman: Legacy"? "I may be more excited about it than any project I've ever done."

Will Jennifer Holland's Harcourt Appear in "Superman: Legacy"? "No, she won't"

So What's Up with Those "Doom Patrol" Rumblings? Nothing but rumblings.

Will David Corenswet Be Sporting Trunks or Not for "Superman: Legacy"? "Not really one of my priorities."

When Will See Freddie Stroma's Vigilante Again? "Probably Before 'Peacemaker' Season 2." (Maybe Waller???)

"Superman: Legacy" Origin Issue Clarified: "I didn't say it was a workplace origin story (it's not). I said it takes place during Clark's earlier years at the Daily Planet."

When Will "Creature Commandos" Be Set? "Modern Day"

Will Legacy Effects Work on "Superman: Legacy"? "Yes"

Who are the "Waller" Showrunners? "Christal Henry ('Watchmen') & Jeremy Carver ('Doom Patrol') are running 'Waller.'"

So About Folks (Like Us) Going with The Authority Appearing in "Superman: Legacy": "I never said The Authority would be present."

