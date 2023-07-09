Posted in: DC Universe, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, doom patrol, james gunn

Doom Patrol: James Gunn Confirms Remaining Episodes NOT Being Shelved

Despite rumblings to the contrary, DC Studios' James Gunn confirmed that the final Doom Patrol episodes are NOT being shelved - here's more!

Back in January, ahead of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran rolling out the first chapter of their new DCU plans, word came down that now-Max series Doom Patrol and Titans would be ending their respective runs with their fourth seasons. And while some attempted to pin the decision on Gunn & Safran, it turns out that the decision to end both shows was made before either of them joined Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Now, another "controversy" has started involving Doom Patrol, with some folks on social media claiming that the remaining episodes are being shelved, never to be seen. That's being fueled by the show not having a return date close to two months after Titans ended its series run & the first part having wrapped six months ago, as well as WBD's (and other streamers') past track record of pulling shows, canceling seasons, and removing any signs from the streamer – as if they didn't exist. In fact, the rumblings grew so loud that they got Gunn's attention. Taking to Threads, Gunn addressed the matter directly while "neck deep in Superman & Creature Commandos" to say the wasn't sure what was going on but that he couldn't "imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released":

And here's Gunn confirming that Doom Patrol will be wrapping up its series with its upcoming final episodes:

Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from this evening clarifying that the decision by HBO Max to wrap both series was one that was made before Gunn & Safran began leading DC Studios:

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans Showrunner Greg Walker said in a statement when the news was first announced. "I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve." Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver added in a statement, "To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

