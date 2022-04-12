Superman Goes Rockstar; Lois, Jordan & Jonathan Go Emo: S02E10 Preview

Though The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois has another two weeks to go until it sticks a sweet superhero three-point landing once again, the early previews for S02E10 "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" definitely looks like it will be worth the wait. Now on a parallel earth in pursuit of Ally (Rya Kihlstedt), Superman (Hoechlin) finds himself in an "It's a Wonderful Life"-type situation but this one is all too real. From Supes living that rockstar life to Lois (Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) & Jordan (Alex Garfin) rocking a look that's a cross between My Chemical Romance and a very successful trip to Hot Topic, here are the preview images, overview, and promo for the show's April 26th return (and make sure to check out some interesting "Arrowverse" talk near the end of this preview):

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 10 "Bizarros in a Bizarro World": ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#210).

At the recent WonderCon 2022 weekend, series showrunner & EP Todd Helbing dropped a ten-ton hint at the end of a panel Q&A that also included Hoechlin and Tulloch. When asked jokingly by the host if Lois & Clark could at least get a text from Kara as a way of getting to the bigger issue at hand, Helbing conceded that the two reasons we just went over were big factors. But then the clouds shifted as Helbing teased that some clarity may be on the way… and sooner than viewers think. "I'll just say that at the end of this season [Season 2], you'll get the answer to the questions that you guys have." Hmmm… will this "answer" be specific to Superman & Lois or does it speak to much bigger Arrowverse plans that are in play?

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.