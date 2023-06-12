Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: gotham knights, preview, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois Returning for Season 4; Gotham Knights Canceled

The CW renewed the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois for a 10-episode Season 4 but has canceled Gotham Knights.

A mix of good news and bad news to report tonight. On the good news side, the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois will be returning for a 10-episode fourth season. "We are thrilled to bring 'All American: Homecoming' and 'Superman & Lois' back to The CW," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons." Unfortunately, the bad news hits Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Gotham Knights, which will not be returning for a second season.

Superman & Lois: How the Deal Reportedly Came Into Play

It appears that Warner Bros. Television made a pitch that involved a reduced license fee deal that would reduce The CW's financial stake while still working for the studio. But this is where it gets sketchy because the returning shows should expect budget cuts that could impact production as well as casting – with the report stating that while the leads won't be impacted, the cuts could see a reduction in the number of series regular & supporting cast members (with cast options set to expire this week). And the network is expected to share some of the streaming rights to the Hoechlin & Tulloch-starrer (currently available on Max). Where the biggest concern about the show's return comes into play is with this line from DH's reporting: "In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots." While it would be great to have the series return… at what cost? At what point does it no longer resemble the show that fans have embraced over three seasons? Stay tuned…

