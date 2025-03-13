Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: superman

Superman: Gunn Shares Look at WBD Conversation with Safran, Corenswet

Superman: James Gunn posted a photo of himself with Peter Safran and David Corenswet during a conversation at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Article Summary Superman writer/director James Gunn shared a look at his conversation with David Corenswet and Peter Safran from earlier this week.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

James Gunn promises no more Superman or Batman origin stories, focusing on fresh narratives and characters whose origins the public may not be aware of.

DC Universe's Chapter One ignites excitement with upcoming projects like Swamp Thing and Clayface.

Though we still have some time to go until the film's July premiere, we think it's safe to say that the summer of DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman is officially underway. Earlier today, Gunn shared a look at an on-stage conversation he had with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran and Corenswet during a session with the folks over at Warner Bros. Discovery. We're assuming that the purpose was to get everyone psyched for the film's release as well as to update other areas of Gunn and Safran's DCU – again, we're assuming because it was a closed event (but damn, we would've loved to be fly hanging out on one of those walls).

"Peter Safran, [David Corenswet] & I had a great time speaking in front of the wonderful folks at [Warner Bros. Discovery] yesterday," Gunn shared in his Instagram post – which you can check out below:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) was set for a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface movie that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!