Avatar: The Way of Water – 11 Posters Released With The New Trailer

The release of Avatar: The Way of Water is right around the corner to the point that the first invites to early screenings have started going out to critics in the Los Angeles and New York City areas. It's still unclear when the embargo, social or review, for this will be coming down, and we'll get the first reactions for the film. Director James Cameron has stated that the film needs to do massive numbers to turn a profit and that if it doesn't do well enough, he could wrap it up in the next movie. Tickets just went on sale, so it's still a bit too early to make any accurate calls when it comes to the box office. We got a small pile of character posters and the new trailer that still doesn't tell us that much about the actual story of this film. At this point, you have to wonder if Cameron's talk about not relying on spectacle isn't actually true, considering how vague all of the marketing has been. Maybe now that we are heading into the final weeks, we'll get some TV spots that really give some concrete answers.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th.