Superman: James Gunn Tosses Another Trailer Rumor Into The Dumpster

Another day brings another rumor about when DC Studios' Superman trailer will drop - and another chance for James Gunn to shut down a rumor.

Even with the spotlight on the series premiere of Max's Creature Commandos this Thursday, if it's a day ending in "Y" and it hasn't been released yet, then you know it's time for yet another rumor about when the trailer for writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman will finally hit. The newest one is that the trailer will drop on December 16th because of something DC Studios reportedly has set up for it – though others are claiming that it will drop after that date. Of course, saying that something will drop after a date pretty much makes you right if it drops any time after the date – like if the trailer drops on January 27th, that's technically after December 16th, so you would technically be right – but that's kinda "eh." Of course, the funniest thing would be to release it on December 15th (or during the first edition of DC Studios' new podcast) – but whenever that date is, Gunn made it clear that it won't be on December 16th.

Here's a look at Gunn not looking to waste a whole lot of words knocking down yet another trailer release date rumor (shit, at this point, someone is going to be right just out of the process of elimination):

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

