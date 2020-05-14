Superman & Lois Set for January 2021 Debut; Key Art, Synopsis Released

Considering it was announced earlier today that the new series would be crossing over with the second season of Batwoman, we expected to hear something about when new Arrowverse member Superman & Lois was going to premiere. That's exactly what we did not long after the crossover news broke, with The CW releasing their January 2021 schedule with a number of scripted programs either returning or debuting. Not only is Superman & Lois on that list and joining up with The Flash on Tuesday nights, but fans are also getting the first key art and official synopsis for the series.

In the hour-long drama written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. The series also stars Inde Navarrette, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Wolé Parks, and Dylan Walsh. Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.