Superman: Legacy: Brosnahan on Table Read; "Blown Away" By Supersuit

Superman: Legacy star Rachel Brosnahan talks table read, being "blown away" by Superman's supersuit, connecting with Lois Lane, and more.

Earlier this week, Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shared a group selfie of the cast at their first official table read for the 2025-premiering film. During tonight's 2024 SAG Awards red carpet, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) shared with Variety (what she could) about the table read, what first attracted her to the character Lois Lane, and how Gunn has helped her ease into being the co-lead of a major franchise film.

"It was pretty amazing. Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there's a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It's also a great group. You can't ask for more than that when doing something like this," Brosnahan shared about her first read-through with the cast.

As for Lois Lane, Brosnahan's interest in the brilliant reporter stems back to Richard Donner's Christopher Reeve (Superman/Clark Kent) & Margot Kidder (Lois Lane)-starring 1978 film Superman. "I have always loved Lois Lane. She's smart, ambitious, and can be funny. She knows she's the smartest person in the room more often than not," the actress added, noting that "we're still finding these characters." Thankfully, the cast has someone with big-time franchise experience to guide them through filming. "James [Gunn] has been through this before a number of times. He's been very helpful and given us a lot of great advice. He's got a lot of devout followers," Brosnahan added. "I'm a little nervous, but hopefully, they feel good about everything we're doing."

Rachel Brosnahan on why she accepted the role of Lois Lane: "She's smart and ambitious and can be funny, and she knows that she's the smartest person in the room more often than not." | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/lXlh7rrsIC pic.twitter.com/eoguGwAJUU — Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In this red carpet interview moment with Deadline Hollywood, Brosnahan offered more details on how she's preparing for the role and how she was "blown away" seeing the Superman costume for the first time.

Rachel Brosnahan on how she's preparing to play Lois Lane in #SupermanLegacy and seeing the Superman suit for the first time #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/sr3LGHqBcS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

