Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Bald Lex Luthor; Leak & More

James Gunn confirmed Nicholas Hoult will be a bald Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, addressed last month's leak & Kurt Russell/Jor-El rumors.

Along with the news that Nicholas Hoult (Hulu's The Great) is joining DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU as Lex Luthor for Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, we had another reason to be excited. Because whenever Gunn takes to social media for an announcement, we're almost certain to get some interesting updates from him in the follow-ups. In this case, we have a rundown of some responses he offered to fans asking about or commenting on the news or other aspects of the upcoming DCU. Along with addressing whether the film already has too many characters or not and the leak of Hoult's casting last month, Gunn also explains why Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum wasn't cast as Lex Luthor and shoots down rumors of Kurt Russell being cast as Jor-El. But perhaps the biggest headline-grabber was Gunn's response when asked if Lex Luthor would be balled: "ofc."

"Superman: Legacy" Still Has More Casting News to Come (And No, It's Not Too Big): "What single-protagonist movie doesn't have more than ten speaking roles? There will be more."

Gunn on Hoult Leak & Waiting to Confirm: "It was a leak. I don't know who leaked it. It's fine. But you never know when something can go wrong, so I didn't want to announce it."

Gunn on Not Casting "Smallville" Star Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor: "I love Michael – he was my favorite Lex, and he's one of my very close friends. But I wanted a Lex who was contemporaries with Superman."

Gunn on Kurt Russell Being Tapped to Play Jor-El: "I love working with and directing Kurt. Hilarious and fun and talented guy. But no, this was never discussed." Gunn would follow that up in a later response, adding, "I just answered this to someone else but no. Love Kurt, and although the mores of Krypton are certainly different than ours, I'm not sure I see him as the first-time father of a newborn!"

"Yes, finally I can answer, [Nicholas Hoult] is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy, and I couldn't be happier," Gunn wrote in the caption to his Instagram post – posing with Hoult in the image that was shared. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget. 'But, James, we heard this weeks ago; why didn't you tell us it was true?' Because although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago, and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU." Here's a look at Gunn's post from earlier today:

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the cast includes Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho.

