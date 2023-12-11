Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: , , , , ,

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn confirmed Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor but added that the deal was only recently finalized.

Last month, the news hit that Nicholas Hoult (Hulu's The Great) would be joining DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU as Lex Luthor. Of course, it would make perfect sense that Hoult would be portraying the big bad first for Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy. Superman. Lex Luthor. You know how their deal works. But even though the news hit, we didn't get an official confirmation from anyone – that is, until today. Because Gunn made it official via social media – explaining that the casting "wasn't final until a couple days ago, and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain" – despite earlier news reports

superman: legacy
Image: Hulu, DC Comics

"Yes, finally I can answer, [Nicholas Hoult] is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy, and I couldn't be happier," Gunn wrote in the caption to his Instagram post – posing with Hoult in the image that was shared. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget. 'But, James, we heard this weeks ago; why didn't you tell us it was true?' Because although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago, and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU." Here's a look at Gunn's post:

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the cast includes  Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho.

