Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: "Many Strong Feelings" on Trunks/No Trunks: Gunn

Superman: Legacy's James Gunn shared that we wouldn't believe "the amount of pleading and upset" he's gotten over "trunks/no trunks."

"Undecided. We are doing incredible amounts of concept art now with both, and we'll use whatever version looks best. For me, the most important aspects of the character go beyond trunks!" That was the response that Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn gave back in June when asked if The Man of Steel will have his "underwear on the outside" (as those who aren't in favor of the trunks have come to refer to it). Nearly six months later, Gunn's position on the subject hasn't changed – there are a number of other much more important aspects to Superman. But having had a half-year's worth of hearing both sides of the debate, it sounds like Gunn has a better appreciation for the "so many strong feelings" folks have on the matter.

"You wouldn't believe the amount of pleading and upset I get based around trunks or no trunks. To me, not the most important aspect of Superman or his story. But so many strong feelings!" Gunn shared in the following Threads post – before taking a "bigger picture" approach, where Gunn makes the point that the costume & look have changed so much over the decades, and yet each respective look is valid (though we're curious about what Gunn was referencing when he added "or mostly all").

"This might be an extreme point of view," Gunn wrote in another post. "The costume has changed in many, many ways throughout the years. They are all (or mostly all) valid versions of Superman, with or without trunks, with or without yellow S on cape. with or without black around the S, with or without mullet, and on and on and on." For what it's worth? The mullet would definitely be some "bold" decision-making…

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the cast includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!