Superman: Legacy Storyboards Revealed (Yeah, There Are a Lot of Them)

When Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shared that he had done a lot of storyboarding for the film, he wasn't kidding...

Just before Milly Alcock (HBO's House of the Dragon) was announced as Supergirl for DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU, Gunn found himself having to shut down another round of "Superman won't be a big focus of Gunn's DCU" nonsense. But that was yesterday – today, we find the focus shifting back to how Superman: Legacy is coming together. And guess what? We're getting a chance to check out all of the storyboards for the feature film – courtesy of Gunn?!? Wait, what gives? Okay, before you go drifting off into spoiler euphoria, let me clarify that when we say that Gunn shared a look at the storyboards, we need you to understand that there are a lot of them. We're talking boxes of storyboards – with Gunn offering some visual evidence to show us that he wasn't kidding when he said he did a lot of storyboarding for "Legacy." Now? It might be time to start convincing Gunn to publish them in book form and post them online when the film premieres because that would offer some fascinating insights.

Another day, another chance to shoot down some rumors surrounding writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. What's the topic for this go-around? David Corenswet's supersuit – specifically, that there are apparently leaks out there rumbling around social media. Apparently, the image was so impressive that one fan hit up Gunn on Threads to let him know that they think Corenswet "looks great as the new Superman." And that's where the problem began – because there isn't a leak. First, Gunn clarifed a few days back that the new suit wasn't used for early test images – so there's that. But bigger than that, Gunn clarified that the only images of Corenswet in any Superman costume are on his phone – and they haven't wandered anywhere:

Set for a July 11, 2025, premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post from earlier today:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

