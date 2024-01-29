Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, supergirl, superman, superman legacy

Supergirl Isn't Replacing Superman in New DCU; "Dumb Rumors": Gunn

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to rumblings that Supergirl will replace Superman post-"Legacy" as nothing more than "dumb rumors."

Article Summary James Gunn debunks rumors about Supergirl replacing Superman in the DCU.

Milly Alcock cast as Supergirl, will appear before her solo film.

Fan concerns addressed directly by Gunn regarding Superman's role.

Superman: Legacy, directed by Gunn, to honor his late father's birthday.

Earlier today, the big news broke that HBO's House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock had been cast as Supergirl in DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. While it isn't clear if Alcock's Supergirl will appear in Gunn's Superman: Legacy, the character is expected to appear in a DCU project prior to her solo film – an adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely's comic book limited series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But before that news broke, Gunn swatted down yet another rumor – this time, it's the rumbling out there among some fans that David Corenswet's Superman would be taking a backseat to Alcock's Supergirl after "Legacy" as the new DCU's primary superhero.

"James, there is a rumor going around that 'Superman Legacy' will be used to show us a wider DC Universe, but after the film, Superman will not be a primary character in the universe going forward, and instead, that role will go to Supergirl. I want both characters to play a primary role, and I want to see stories we've never seen before in live-action. There is so much to explore with the Superman mythos. I know fellows [sic] fans feel the same way; do these rumors have any weight?" asked one fan on Threads – shortly before the news of Alcock's casting was announced. Gunn didn't need quite as many words to respond – but his point got across: "Quit listening to dumb rumors.

Set for a July 11, 2025, premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Here's a look at the Threads exchange from earlier today:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

