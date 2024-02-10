Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, nathan fillion, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Table Read Next Week: Fillion; James Gunn Responds

Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) shared that a Superman: Legacy table read is set for Atlanta for next week, with James Gunn posting a response.

Okay, this is when things get a bit awkward. It's one thing when you're having to shut down yet another round of social media nonsense regarding what is or isn't happening with Superman: Legacy. But when you're writer/director James Gunn, and you're asked to verify something shared by one of the stars of the film, it gets a bit more sticky. In this case, Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner) shared during today's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for ABC's The Rookie that there's a "Legacy" table read set for Atlanta next week and that he should be getting set with fittings soon.

When asked about Fillion's comments shortly after the news hit, Gunn responded, "Oh Nathan." Here's a screencap:

Here is the tweet/x from Entertainment Tonight online reporter Hope Sloop dropping the big news about the table read:

EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Nathan Fillion just confirmed to me that #SupermanLegacy has a table read in Atlanta next week and that he has fittings soon 👀 @etnow pic.twitter.com/aUEdtCBwU9 — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) February 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

