Superman & Lois Director Amy Jo Johnson Confirms Episode 206 Wrap

With The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois set to leap more buildings in single bounds when it returns for a second season on January 11th, we have an update on how filming is going. Specifically, that filming on Episode 206 (apparently written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy) has officially wrapped and we're learning that from the director herself, Amy Jo Johnson. While many know her from her roles in the "Power Rangers" franchise as well as Felicity, The Division, and Flashpoint, Johnson has also been branching into directing since the 2013 short Bent, and it sounds like this experience was a winning one.

"Last day of directing episode 206 of [Superman & Lois] !! This has been absolutely the most thrilling experience of my career. [Tyler Hoechlin] & [Elizabeth Tulloch] and the entire cast were a dream to work with. Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy really wrote a doozy for ya!! I loved every second! On to the edit and a nap! Season 2 premiers January 11th," Johnson wrote in the caption to her Instagram post marking her final day of directing (not onto the editing) along with an image of Johnson with Hoechlin (and what appear to be some tweaks to his Superman costume):

As we mentioned earlier, Superman & Lois will return for a second season on January 11th and help kick off the premiere of Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship's (Arrow) Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. When The Flash returns from a midseason break on March 9th, it will shift to Wednesdays & team up with Kung Fu. As for Riverdale, viewers can look to Sunday nights for the rest of the sixth season's action beginning March 6th. In addition, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman return on Wednesday, January 12th; Nancy Drew returns January 7th; Walker returns January 27th, and Charmed conjures up a Season 4 return on March 11th. Now here's a look at Dewan's post from earlier today:

Now here's a look at the cast from The CW's Superman & Lois offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB11zlfH1Bs)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.