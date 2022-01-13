Superman & Lois S02E02 Preview: Is Clark More a Liability Than A Hero?

Just before the end of the year, viewers of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois were given the episode overview for the second episode of the second season, S02E02 "The Ties That Bind." And without knowing what the season opener would bring, it looked like Clark's (Hoechlin) only hope in dealing with his issues lies with the last person he and Lois (Tulloch) would expect. Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) look to be having a tough time adjusting to their new partnership, while the rift between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) appears to be growing. And we also have a David Ramsey alert (on the same day he was announced to be leading the newest The CW Arrowverse series Justice U) as he takes the director's chair for this chapter. Without going into spoilers about the opener (for those waiting until the weekend), the appearance by Wolé Parks' John Henry Irons makes a whole ton of sense when you match up this set of preview images with the overview for "The Ties That Bind" that follows:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.