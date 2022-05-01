Superman & Lois S02E11 & Naomi S01E11: New Images, Overviews & Promos

A new week brings new episodes of The CW's Superman & Lois and Naomi, which means now is as good of a time as any to offer some updates on what's to come this season. With the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring series, we have a very familiar face taking over the director's chair for S02E11 "Truth and Consequences" (with David Ramsey helming a script written by Andrew N. Wong). And without giving away spoilers from the previous episode, let's just say that we'll think twice before complaining about our "family" reunions. Here's a look:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 11 "Truth and Consequences": DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") DIRECTS THE EPISODE — We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong

Now here's a look at the official images, overview & promo for Naomi S01E11 "Worst Prom Ever," followed by previews of what's ahead for our hero (Kaci Walfall) with overviews for the two-episode season finale, S01E12 "Ready or Not" & S01E13 "Who Am I?":

Naomi Season 1 Episode 11 "Worst Prom Ever": SAVE THE LAST DANCE – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme), and their entire junior class…but nothing ever goes as planned when you're a teenage superhero. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, and Mouzam Makkar. Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 12 "Ready or Not": SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan…and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision…but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony's (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi's attention by revisiting the "Superman stunt" results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) …but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship. Naomi Season 1 Episode 13 "Who Am I?": SEASON FINALE (Part 2) – In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi's future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true…and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme, and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.