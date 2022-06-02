Superman & Lois S02E13 Preview: Lois & Clark Figure Out The Next Move

This week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois focused on the fallout from Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) revealing himself to be Superman to Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), and how that would impact her friendship with Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch). Meanwhile, Ally (Rya Kihlstedt) went to some deadly lengths to secure more power while Natalie's (Tayler Buck) plan to save Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) nearly proved fatal to them both and Jordan (Alex Garfin). That brings us to the following preview images, overview & promo for next week's S02E13 "All is Lost" as Clark & Lois look to figure out Ally's next move before Lois goes looking for Lucy (Jenna Dewan). Meanwhile, John Henry's (Wole Parks) discovery could be a game-changer. Here's a look:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 13 "All is Lost": LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.