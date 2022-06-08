Superman & Lois S02E14 Trailer Released: Tayler Buck Talks Suiting Up

Okay, everyone take out your scorecards for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois because we want to make sure you don't tune in next week for a new episode. That's because there won't be one. But on June 21, the series returns with S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre" as Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and the rest of Team Supes realize that the only way they're going to stop Ally (Rya Kihlstedt) from merging the worlds is to ban together. But with Clark weakened from the last episode's attack, will that be enough? Thankfully, a new member of the team was unveiled last week when John (Wole Parks) learned that not only has his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) been working on her own suit but also that it's a major upgrade of his own.

"He obviously still views her as a kid, while she sees herself as more mature. She's been through so much, but he's still trying to shield and protect her, even though she's been the one having to protect him lately," Buck explained during an interview with TVLine. But when John learned about Natalie's impressive AI, Buck says that was "the final click in his mind that told him Natalie has really thought about this." Describing her character's turn as a suited-up superhero as "mind-blowing," Buck explains that she initially had no idea that this is where the character's arc would go when first trying out for the role. "When I auditioned, it was under a completely different [character] name. When I got the part and learned my name, I looked it up. There were no [DC Comics] characters named Natalie Irons, only Natasha Irons, so I looked into her and was very excited to see that she becomes a superhero," Buck shared. "Still, I didn't want to get my hopes up in case it didn't happen."

Now here's a look at the promo trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre":

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.