Superman & Lois S03E04 Images: Tension Between Clark & John Henry? As tensions continue to grow, here's a look at the preview images & promo for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E04 "Too Close to Home."

Earlier this week, we had a chance to check out a promo trailer & overview for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E04 "Too Close to Home" that finds Lois (Tulloch) noticing tensions escalating between Clark (Hoechlin) & John Henry (Wole Parks). And it looks like Kyle (Erik Valdez) is finding himself in the same situation considering how things have gone south between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). And Jonathan (Michael Bishop) isn't exempt from problems on the personal life front, either. But now, we have a look at preview images for the episode that hints at what (or who) might be at the heart of the friction between Clark and John – Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh).

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E04 & S03E05 Previews

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means, and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 4 "Too Close to Home": TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode, which was written by Andrew N. Wong.