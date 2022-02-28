Superman & Lois Season 2 E06 Preview: Things Get Really You-Know-What

Well, it's safe to say that the folks over on The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois have known better days as they cautiously make their way into this week's episode, "Tried and True." Between "bizarro" versions of familiar faces, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) going the kind of "performance-enhancing drug" route that the world could end up paying for, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) living through possibly one of the worst quinceañeras ever, there is a whole lot of family mess that needs to be cleaned up. Now here's a look at the official preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode- but don't get fooled by the images. Something tells us there's going to be a lot more going down by the time credits roll on "Tried and True" than we're expecting:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6 "Tried and True": AMY JO JOHNSON ("FELICITY") DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, "Teen Wolf") finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense's relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy.

Just when you thought Superman & Lois had "Doomsday" coming, the show threw viewers a fun & fascinating curveball by introducing The Man of Steel's imperfect clone into the mix. Yup, it was Bizarro who came crashing through after weeks of teasing, with Hoechlin discussing the series' newest addition when he was first introduced (with the entire interview here):

On How He Developed His Bizarro Take: "I think it's a gift for anybody that's on a show when you're given something that allows you to completely go away from what you're doing consistently. I've been on shows in the past and I've been very lucky that they've given me new things to play with every season, and I've been on shows before where you feel like you're doing the same thing for years. It's always a gift to have the opportunity to really step out of your comfort zone of the character that you're getting used to and trying something new. I thought that was really fun, and I definitely am playing a lot of different things than Clark or Superman is dealing with. All of this thing has been a challenge, but it's been exciting and fun to just explore."

On Making Bizarro His Own: "In a way, there are certain rules with Superman. There are certain rules with Clark. You can find ways to bend those and kind of make it your own, but there are still just certain constants about them that make Superman Superman. With this new [character], there aren't really any rules, and so it's kind of fun to be able to, between action and cut, just go for it and say like, 'Well, there's not really a wrong way to do this. We're just playing with it, and we're going to find what works and go from there.' I think that was something that was really nice."

Bizarro Will Have Folks Thinking About Superman Differently: "Those are actual spoilers, I think, even at this point, so I won't get too much into that, but I will say we have choices and people go down different paths. Clark and Superman, Kal-El, has always been very much [believed] in the path that he's walking, and maybe not everybody always does that. I think there's always a question of, what happens if Superman wasn't Superman anymore… if he started making different choices? So those are themes that we get to kind of explore: walking away from Superman and still being part of Superman."