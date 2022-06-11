Superman & Lois Season 2 E14 & Finale Overviews: Ally for The Win?

We've got some big updates to our preview of what's to come with the final two episodes of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois hitting on June 21th & June 28th. In the penultimate second season episode, Ally (Rya Kihlstedt) is one step closer to merging the two worlds while a weakened Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and the rest of our heroes must find a way to stop her. The good news? They have a new team member in the now-suited-up Natalie (Tayler Buck). The bad news? Natalie's not gonna get a ton of time to acquainted. Not when Lana-Rho (Emmanuelle Chriqui) is there to put an end to our heroes once and for all.

Here's a look at the preview images, overview (just added), and promo for S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre." Following that, we have a look at the not-too-promising overview for the second season's finale (S02E15 "Waiting for Superman"), where things have gotten so desperate that they've resorted to a Daughtry song for the finale episode (just kidding, we love that song… check out the video below).

Now here's a look at the promo trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre":

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Worlds War Bizarre": PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston's (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Waiting for Superman": SEASON FINALE — Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

And just so you don't think we don't love Daughtry, the song in question…

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.