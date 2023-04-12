Superman & Lois Season 3 E06 "Of Sound Mind" Promo, Overview Released With the series returning on April 25th, here's a look at the episode trailer & overview for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E06 "Of Sound Mind."

By the time the credits rolled on The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E05 "Head On," viewers learned just how much more powerful of a player Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) is about to be after what he now has his hands on. Which makes the teased confrontation between him and Superman (Hoechlin) that's included in the official overview for S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" even more interesting. We have a feeling that someone else might be crashing the party – literally. And, as you're about to see from the following promo for the April 25th episode, Clark's about to spend some pretty painful quality time with "Onomatopoeia" (???).

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 6 "Of Sound Mind": HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she is away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). With Diana Valentine directing and George Kitson writing, here's a look at the episode trailer for "Of Sound Mind":

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means, and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.