Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 9 Overview: Lois Confides in Lana & More Set to hit on May 23rd, here's the overview for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress."

With more than a month to go until the season finale of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, we have a very drama-filled official overview of what's to come to pass along. While we await preview images for next week's S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?", we have a look at S03E09 "The Dress" to add to our ongoing preview of the third season. We've got Clark (Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clashing over how to approach a mutual problem, Lois (Tulloch) confiding in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui); and Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop) & Sarah (Inde Navarrette) help Natalie (Tayler Buck) with the fallout from meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) folks. Spoiler? That last tease ties in with the first one – as you're about to see:

Superman & Lois S03E08 & S03E09 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 8 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan's (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).