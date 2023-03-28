Superman & Lois Season 3: Michael Bishop Discusses Joining Cast & More Superman & Lois star Michael Bishop discusses joining the cast in Season 3, Jonathan & Jordan's reaction to Lois's diagnosis, and more.

Before we take a look at what's ahead with this week's episode of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, we're getting a chance to hear from the newest addition from the cast who took on a very familiar role this season. Heading into the third season, viewers learned that Jordan Elsass was stepping down from the role of Jonathan Kent, with Michael Bishop (Spin, Grace Beside Me) taking over. In the following interview with EW, Bishop discusses the feedback he received when he first began filming & how Lois's (Tulloch) cancer diagnosis will impact Jonathan & Jordan (Alex Garfin) – and how the storyline hits close to home for him.

Bishop on Feedback He Received Playing Jonathan: "It was funny, I had one call after I booked the role with the showrunners, and it was really simple. I was kind of looking for them to feed me the direction they wanted it to go, like, 'How am I going to do this? What do you want to see?' And the message that was relayed back to me was just, 'We love what you're doing. We love where your Jon is sitting. Keep it there.'

Bishop on Lois's Diagnosis Hitting Close to Home, Jonathan & Jordan's Reactions: "It's tough for them. My mom in real life was diagnosed with breast cancer about five years ago, and the way that Jonathan deals with finding out his mom has breast cancer is very similar to how I dealt with the whole situation. It was bizarre living through this season because I was reflecting a lot on my own life and how much that's impacted me. It was a bizarre parallel to see how Jon reacted to the whole situation and how I reacted and how similar those reactions actually were."

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E03, S03E04 & S03E05 Previews

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 3 "In Cold Blood": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 4 "Too Close to Home": TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode, which was written by Andrew N. Wong.