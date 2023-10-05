Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: season 4, superman & lois, the cw, walker

Superman & Lois/Walker: Report Updates When Both Series Could Return

A look at when The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker and Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois could return.

As the WGA readies to ratify its new three-year contract and SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP are currently in negotiation on a new deal for the actors' union, the dumpster fires of random speculation began raging again over when new & returning shows could resume production (and return to our screens). Four of the shows addressed in The Hollywood Reporter report from earlier today were The CW "holdover shows" from the old regime (with Nexstar now running things) – All American, spinoff All American: Homecoming, the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. According to the report, All American, All American: Homecoming, and Walker could start their seasons in April 2024 (if SAG-AFTRA can get the deal they deserve from the AMPTP within the next two weeks). As for Superman & Lois, we know it would need to be some time after April to accommodate the post-production needed for visual effects work – making Summer 2024 the more realistic return window.

In a profile on the network's new leadership from earlier this year that included conversations with folks like The CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz and others, the topic of the three returning shows that we listed above was addressed. "The CW hasn't completely abandoned programming that previously fueled its primetime. Long-running shows like the high school sports drama 'All American' and its spinoff, 'All American: Homecoming,' as well as the Jared Padalecki action-drama 'Walker' and the DC series 'Superman & Lois,' all have been renewed for the upcoming season. However, those shows won't likely be on air until sometime next summer on account of Hollywood's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes," reads the Variety piece. That timeline update came a little more than a month after Nexstar CEO Perry Sook addressed the matter during an hour-long earnings call with Wall Street analysts in August. "The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," Sook revealed, confirming that the shows were originally expected during the 2023-2024 programming calendar.

