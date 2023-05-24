Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 10 Trailer, Images; No Diggle This Season Along with a look at the images & trailer for Superman & Lois S3E10 "Collision Course," we have some bad news for John Diggle fans.

With this week's chapter of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois still pretty fresh, we're going to avoid dropping any spoilers… for now. But that doesn't mean we don't have time to pass along the preview images and episode trailer for S03E10 "Collision Course" to pass along. But before we get to that, series star Wolé Parks shared an update to a question that fans have had all season. Will we be seeing David Ramsey's John Diggle making an appearance? Well, while Ramsey was on hand to helm the S03E05 "Head On," his on-screen counterpart will remain MIA this season. "I don't like teasing people, so no, you're unfortunately not going to see him [David Ramsey's John Diggle] again," Parks shared during a recent interview with TVLine. Now, here's a look ahead at what's still to come this season:

Superman & Lois S03E10 & S03E11 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick. Now, here's a look at two preview images and the episode trailer for the next chapter:

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications": BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II), and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia's (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

