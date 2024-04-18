Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, lois lane, preview, season 4, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: 4 Filming Days Remain; Tulloch on "Synchronicity"

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch confirmed there are four days of filming left, noting the "synchronicity" of today being Superman Day.

While we've known for some time that CW's Superman & Lois would be ending its run with its upcoming abbreviated fourth season, it's beginning to become much more of a harsh reality now that filming on the Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring series is nearing its end. So, we can respect the "synchronicity" that Tulloch spoke of in her latest Instagram Stories post. Confirming that the series has only four days left of filming on Episode 10: "It Went By So Fast" (written by Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith), Tulloch addressed how it seems almost fitting one Superman/Lois Lane story nears its end on the same day that we celebrate the first appearance of The Man of Steel & Lois – in Action Comics #1.

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

