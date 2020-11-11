Supernatural: Andrew Dabb Says Finale Feels Like "Old-School Episode"

Sam (Jensen Ackles) and Dean (Jared Padalecki) look to take the fight to Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) as the series finale of The CW's Supernatural quickly approaches. While the SPN Family is expecting big things with this week's episode "Inherit the Earth," series showrunner Andrew Dabb is ready to talk wrap-up episode "Carry On." While holding the details on how it all ends close to his vest, Dabb told EW that the creative team looked to put aside the series' 15-season overarching mythology and focus on the heat of the series' beginnings. "Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale," said Dabb. "[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode."

To that end, Dabb says they approached the penultimate and series finale episodes as unofficial "two-parters" that would allow them to cover the mythology in the "first hour" while in the second hour, the focus and return back to Sam and Dean. "It seemed like a lot to land all of our myth and a satisfying farewell. Doing it all in 42 minutes would have been really difficult," he explained. "So, better for us to treat it almost like a two-parter, where a lot of the myth stuff, not all of it, but a lot it gets dealt with in episode 19 and then 20 can focus more on the characters and their journeys. We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things."

Once their approach was in place, Dabb says that creating the perfect ending became a group effort of contributions. "When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," said Dabb. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way." While he knows that you can never please all of the viewers, Dabb says the series finale is "fitting" considering the 15 seasons the show has shared with its fans: "We believe it feels like a fitting end to the show. We're happy with it and the hope is that the fans will be too."

With Chuck aka God setting the stage last week for Sam and Dean to "Inherit the Earth" this week, the Winchesters find themselves down to their final two episodes to save all of existence. But even though there's still a new episode this week to experience, The CW has released an official image from the Supernatural finale "Carry On" (airing as part of a two-hour series finale event on Thursday, November 19- following a one-hour look back at the long-running series). Here's one of your final official looks at Sam and Dean, followed by a brief episode overview and a behind-the-scenes look back at the final season:

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END- After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

So with Sam, Dean, and Jack awaiting the inevitable (whatever that entails), you'll see in the following episode overview and promo trailer for the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, "Inherit the Earth" that's there's still one more player we haven't heard from: Michael (Jake Abel), who looks like he wants in on taking down God:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"